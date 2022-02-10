FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.70) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.59). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

NTLA stock opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,009,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after purchasing an additional 376,767 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 518.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.