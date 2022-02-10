FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Varonis Systems, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Varonis Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRNS. UBS Group lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average is $55.77.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $61,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

