FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cumulus Media Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.08. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CMLS opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,022,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Standard General L.P. lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 948,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 81,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 377,014 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 778,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 50,661 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.