FY2023 EPS Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.64.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

NYSE:PEG opened at $67.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,999 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after buying an additional 6,604,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after buying an additional 2,696,215 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,136,000 after buying an additional 2,281,119 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $127,527,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after buying an additional 1,909,054 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

