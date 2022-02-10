FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Issued By SVB Leerink

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.36. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.58.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.86. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $117.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $3,435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $84,192.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,458 shares of company stock worth $4,176,892 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

