FYDcoin Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $16,005.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 598,797,859 coins and its circulating supply is 575,711,213 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com

