GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

GNT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 52,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,973. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

