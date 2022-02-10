GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
GNT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 52,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,973. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
