General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.08. The company had a trading volume of 88,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,882,895. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.14. The stock has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a 1 year low of $88.05 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.