Genpact (G) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Genpact (NYSE:G) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Genpact to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Genpact alerts:

G opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Genpact has a 1 year low of $39.04 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 26.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Genpact by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Genpact by 3,776.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 46,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.