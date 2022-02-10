Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. Purchases 50,000 Shares

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 160,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 117,522 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,813,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 550,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 827,606 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 68,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 26,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,034,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093,259 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

