Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. Purchases 50,000 Shares

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00.
Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.92%.
Genworth Financial Company Profile
Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genworth Financial (GNW)
