Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 978,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $44,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,475,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,291,000 after buying an additional 132,336 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,597,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,442,000 after buying an additional 92,809 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,185,000 after buying an additional 575,958 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,877,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,545,000 after buying an additional 53,017 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,291,000 after buying an additional 1,105,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EVTC stock opened at $43.42 on Thursday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

