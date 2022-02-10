Geode Capital Management LLC Has $45.39 Million Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 552,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $45,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,175,000 after acquiring an additional 124,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,727,000 after acquiring an additional 31,074 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,551 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Marc Bertoneche sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $535,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $80.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

