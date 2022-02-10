Geode Capital Management LLC Has $48.26 Million Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 722,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $48,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 4,244.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after buying an additional 127,961 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 3.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 520.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 40,121 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

KMPR stock opened at $53.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.27%.

In other Kemper news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

