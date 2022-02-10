Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,045,546 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,915 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $46,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FULT stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

