Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $47,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,809,000 after purchasing an additional 152,674 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Axos Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,039,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $55.69 on Thursday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

AX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.