Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 188,526 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,334,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 188,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $47,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth $29,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,244,000 after purchasing an additional 687,374 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 32.5% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,423,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,917 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Allison Transmission by 72.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 674,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after purchasing an additional 282,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 192.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 425,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 280,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of ALSN opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.88.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

