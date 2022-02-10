Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 551 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $45,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SiTime by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in SiTime by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 139,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SITM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $5,572,199.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,354 shares of company stock worth $21,082,369. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SITM opened at $220.56 on Thursday. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 334.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.23. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

