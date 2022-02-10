Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $732.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 3.11. Gevo has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Gevo by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 291,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Gevo by 354.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 37,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gevo by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,534 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

