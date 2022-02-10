Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Increased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

