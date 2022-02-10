Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.80. 114,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,786. The company has a market capitalization of $524.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.31. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 7.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

