GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,132. The firm has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $46.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 286.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,047 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,346 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

