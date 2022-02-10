Glazer Capital LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its stake in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,831 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Skydeck Acquisition were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,000,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in Skydeck Acquisition by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 903,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 65,811 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,000,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,000,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYAU opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.29.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

