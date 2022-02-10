Glazer Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) by 633.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,160 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.89% of Bridgetown 2 worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 by 588.6% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 135,663 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,611,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,702,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bridgetown 2 alerts:

BTNB stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.