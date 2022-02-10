Glazer Capital LLC Invests $5.20 Million in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 251,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in SciPlay by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCPL stock opened at $13.27 on Thursday. SciPlay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SCPL. TheStreet downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SciPlay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

