Glazer Capital LLC Lowers Position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,424 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in SportsTek Acquisition were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SportsTek Acquisition by 3.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 209,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in SportsTek Acquisition by 73.7% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 329,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 139,658 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SportsTek Acquisition by 17.0% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 423,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 61,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in SportsTek Acquisition by 36.4% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 655,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter.

SportsTek Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

