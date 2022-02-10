Glazer Capital LLC Makes New $3.40 Million Investment in AMCI Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMCIU)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 342,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCIU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in AMCI Acquisition during the third quarter worth $478,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in AMCI Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,320,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMCI Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,488,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMCI Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,644,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AMCI Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,984,000.

AMCI Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. AMCI Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.

