Glazer Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 251,200 SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 251,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SciPlay by 51.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 232,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 79,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SciPlay by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,967,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,346,000 after purchasing an additional 54,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SciPlay by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in SciPlay by 24.3% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SciPlay by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCPL opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.29. SciPlay Co. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Macquarie set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

