Glazer Capital LLC Sells 11,831 Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,831 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNRHU. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $2,854,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $2,024,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 361.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the period.

Shares of SNRHU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.16.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

