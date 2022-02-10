Glazer Capital LLC Sells 21,908 Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 403,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,908 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNAA. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

DNAA opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

