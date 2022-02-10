Glendon Capital Management LP Makes New $11.65 Million Investment in GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO)

Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,316,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,653,000. GoHealth makes up approximately 0.7% of Glendon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Glendon Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.72% of GoHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GoHealth by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GoHealth by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 530,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE GOCO traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 201,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. GoHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15.
GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $211.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GoHealth Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
