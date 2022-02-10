Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading 6.7% Higher

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53. 156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after buying an additional 104,618 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,091,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

