Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth $66,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Surevest LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 9.6% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

