Globus Medical (GMED) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Globus Medical to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:GMED opened at $70.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.65. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $84.23.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globus Medical stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Globus Medical worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.
About Globus Medical
Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.
