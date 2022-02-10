GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.77

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 52240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

GOCO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $211.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.82 million. GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 530,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,653,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GoHealth by 12.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 253,628 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in GoHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,369,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,904,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 1,731.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,261,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

