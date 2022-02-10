GoHealth Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 10,933 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 548% compared to the average volume of 1,688 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOCO. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 530,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,369,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

GOCO stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15.

GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $211.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.82 million. GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

