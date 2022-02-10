Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Golden Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

GDEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.96. 343,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,289. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $54.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,195,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

