Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 66,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,743,700 shares.The stock last traded at $11.82 and had previously closed at $11.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $387.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.57%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 187.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,155,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,572 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 624,282 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,344,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 429,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

