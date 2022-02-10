Golden State Equity Partners Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Golden State Equity Partners reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 276.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $126.96 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.09 and a twelve month high of $132.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.11.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

