Golden State Equity Partners Has $304,000 Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Golden State Equity Partners cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 233,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 475,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 39,426 shares during the period.
Shares of SUSC opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $28.17.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.