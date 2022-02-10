Golden State Equity Partners Has $304,000 Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Golden State Equity Partners cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 233,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 475,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 39,426 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSC opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $28.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

