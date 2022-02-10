Golden State Equity Partners Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Golden State Equity Partners trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $67.14 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

