Golden State Equity Partners Makes New $551,000 Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 36.4% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 451.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 943,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after acquiring an additional 772,390 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 43,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.8% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 126,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 35,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

