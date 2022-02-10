Golden State Equity Partners Purchases Shares of 10,800 Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 47,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 35,636 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 84,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period.

BSCM stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

