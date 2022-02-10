Golden State Equity Partners Purchases Shares of 14,956 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 36.4% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 451.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 943,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 772,390 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 43,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.8% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 126,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 35,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Kraft Heinz Profile
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
