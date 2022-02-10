Golden State Equity Partners Sells 775 Shares of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS)

Golden State Equity Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners owned about 7.24% of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGS opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20. Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $39.58.

