Golden State Equity Partners Sells 85 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Golden State Equity Partners reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRBN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock opened at $169.07 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1 year low of $148.81 and a 1 year high of $176.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.14.

