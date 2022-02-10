Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275,085 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 115,471 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Conduent by 3.6% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,649,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 57,692 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 29.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 497,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 114,454 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 10.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conduent by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNDT. TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Maxim Group raised Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Conduent Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.98 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

