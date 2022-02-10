Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,744 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Vericel worth $12,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vericel by 128,808.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,774 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vericel by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,754,000 after purchasing an additional 308,948 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 22.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after purchasing an additional 296,071 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the second quarter worth $10,384,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vericel by 25.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,005,000 after purchasing an additional 141,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,650.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.77. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,881 shares of company stock worth $832,727. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

