Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 2,865,055 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,404,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,865,055 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $12,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 15.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,481,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 199,211 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 68,300.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 684,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 683,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 3.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,751,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 78,918 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 26.8% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 142,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 12.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,156,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 458,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on DNN shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.46.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML).

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.