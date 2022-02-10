Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 684 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Cardlytics worth $11,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 93.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDLX opened at $72.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 2.32.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.45 per share, with a total value of $5,058,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $470,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 168,690 shares of company stock worth $11,122,880 and sold 70,862 shares worth $4,792,079. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

