Golos Blockchain (GLS) Trading Down 2.6% This Week

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a market cap of $592,207.37 and approximately $383.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00119787 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00009507 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

Golos Blockchain (CRYPTO:GLS) uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 284,913,034 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Golos Blockchain Coin Trading

